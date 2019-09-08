Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Comparison side by side

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.49 N/A 0.38 43.37 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.31 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was more bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.