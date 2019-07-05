Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Comparing side by side

Since Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.66 N/A 0.10 155.67 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 133 1.54 N/A 13.10 10.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Ameriprise Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a consensus price target of $154, with potential upside of 4.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 87.7% respectively. Competitively, 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.