Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.15 N/A 0.54 26.22 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.69 N/A 3.83 5.08

In table 1 we can see Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GAMCO Investors Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than GAMCO Investors Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.