Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

We are comparing Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.83 N/A 0.54 27.99 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.75 N/A 0.86 25.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.