Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 14.28 N/A 0.54 27.99 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.51% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.