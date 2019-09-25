Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 14.39 N/A 0.54 27.99 The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.93 N/A 1.79 26.86

In table 1 we can see Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Blackstone Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Blackstone Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $51.75, which is potential -1.99% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.51% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.