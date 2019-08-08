Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.90 N/A 0.54 27.99 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.