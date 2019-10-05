Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.54 27.99 Scully Royalty Ltd. 12 0.00 8.21M 6.81 2.04

Table 1 highlights Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 68,991,596.64% 38.7% 29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 15.51% and 10.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.