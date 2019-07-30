Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Comparison side by side

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.63 N/A 0.54 26.22 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.45 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.