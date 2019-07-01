Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A 14 26.22 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The potential upside of the peers is 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.