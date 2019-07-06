Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparison side by side

Since Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.14 N/A 0.54 26.22 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 15.51% and 29.29% respectively. Comparatively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.