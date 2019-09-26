Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 14.39 N/A 0.54 27.99 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.79 N/A 4.76 7.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. Encore Capital Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.51% and 0% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.