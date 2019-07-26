Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.56 N/A 0.54 26.22 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.25% 2.38% 6.73% 7.4% 6.92% 9.55%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.