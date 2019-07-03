Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.10 N/A 0.54 26.22 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.13 N/A 2.27 9.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Southwest Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Capital Southwest Corporation has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 10.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Competitively, 7.07% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.