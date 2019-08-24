Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.82 N/A 0.54 27.99 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.