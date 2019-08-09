Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Comparison side by side

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.85 N/A 0.54 27.99 Black Knight Inc. 56 8.22 N/A 1.12 56.74

In table 1 we can see Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Black Knight Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Black Knight Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Black Knight Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 4% of Black Knight Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Black Knight Inc. beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.