Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparison side by side

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.98 N/A 0.54 27.99 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 35.25 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.51% and 83.6%. Competitively, 0.7% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.