Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC) Shares Were Volatile While First Foundation Advisors Has Raised Stake; Capital International LTD Holding in Merck And Co (MRK) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC) by 168.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 37,024 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, up from 13,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 7,569 shares traded. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Merck And Co Inc (MRK) by 96.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 21,739 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 11,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Merck And Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 10.38M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,040 shares to 151,389 shares, valued at $19.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Unit Trust (SPY) by 26,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,427 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares to 10,929 shares, valued at $19.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,661 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME).

