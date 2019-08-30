Nuveen Asset Management Upped Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM); Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Mig Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $1.19 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 127.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 763,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.95M, up from 598,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 3.80M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces New $2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The footage was obtained exclusively from MGM Resorts and shows Stephen Paddock hauling bags of; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63M, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 2.54 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 324,906 shares to 161,988 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 332,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,322 shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 557,036 shares. Stevens Management LP invested in 0.08% or 73,091 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 54,131 shares. 11,588 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 1,537 were accumulated by Fifth Third State Bank. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 180,781 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 2.27 million shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 11,353 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.86 million shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0% or 9,865 shares. Pension holds 0.07% or 679,676 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fin, Alabama-based fund reported 384 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares to 178,392 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Ltd reported 2,900 shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3,580 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 0.57% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 9,745 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 210,761 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 0.2% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,631 shares. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Waratah Capital reported 36,525 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 7,608 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 16,588 shares. 55 were reported by Arrow Financial. Washington Trust Fincl Bank holds 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1,139 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sit reported 16,175 shares.