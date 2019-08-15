Nuveen Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $5.09 Million; As Centene Del (CNC) Shares Rose, Rudman Errol M Has Raised Its Holding

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 4.48M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 49.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 121,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 122,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, down from 244,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 2.06M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 22,357 shares to 42,576 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 115,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 416,446 shares stake. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 13,344 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bessemer has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 7,148 shares. Synovus reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 13 shares. 2.39M are held by D E Shaw &. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability holds 2.02M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 151,314 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 25,269 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.02% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 7,982 shares. Bancorp Of The West holds 84,340 shares. Kepos Capital LP owns 166,013 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc holds 21,692 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 12,042 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.07% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund has 6,252 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.18 million shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,528 shares. Viking Investors Ltd Partnership reported 1.28% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 678,797 shares. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland has 0.43% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 11,808 shares. Assetmark invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Minnesota-based Winslow Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 119,048 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg reported 479,731 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 5,841 were reported by Veritable L P.

