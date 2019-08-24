Nuveen Asset Management Trimmed Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Holding as Share Value Rose; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stock Value Rose While Consonance Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position by $30.80 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 487,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 813,492 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 340,713 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.17M, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 5.02 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.08% or 11,024 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd owns 2.48 million shares. Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 80,136 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 337,125 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 1,000 shares. Acuta Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.86% or 87,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). California-based Whittier Trust Co has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Williams Jones And Associate Lc has invested 0.02% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 62,331 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsrs holds 0.02% or 230,528 shares. Tobam owns 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 2,200 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability holds 15,438 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 9,870 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Resolution Cap Limited has 2.61% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 17,024 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 49,594 shares stake. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co reported 0.1% stake. Duncker Streett has invested 0.07% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 6,711 shares. Coldstream Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 11,386 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 14.17M shares. Westwood Holding Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 4,508 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 1.42M were reported by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Weiss Multi invested in 397,115 shares or 1% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 2,617 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Cls Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 19 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 12,013 shares to 138,098 shares, valued at $17.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 3,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).