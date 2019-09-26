Nuveen Asset Management Trimmed Its Armada Hoffler Pptys (AHH) Holding by $774,704; As Arista Networks (ANET) Shares Declined, Navellier & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 15,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 12,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32M, down from 28,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $241.56. About 438,851 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (AHH) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 48,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.42M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 207,603 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 03/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $646.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 19,822 shares to 161,474 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32M for 27.83 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AHH’s profit will be $20.96 million for 14.96 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 79,820 shares to 302,200 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 283,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold AHH shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 3.37% more from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.