Nuveen Asset Management Stake in United States Cellular (USM) Upped by $10.94 Million as Market Value Declined; Dril (DRQ) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $317,430

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United States Cellular Corp (USM) by 1486.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 243,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.68% . The institutional investor held 259,467 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91 million, up from 16,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United States Cellular Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 162,314 shares traded. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 38.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 01/05/2018 – US Cellular Backs 2018 Rev $3.85B-$4.05B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 16/05/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $300 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ United States Cellular Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USM); 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q EPS 52c; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 37.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 7,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 11,686 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 18,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 207,327 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks

More notable recent United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Consumers Rate U.S. Cellular Highest for Network Quality in the North Central Region in Latest J.D. Power Study – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Cellular +13.7% amid upgrade, spectrum purchase – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Google’s Expanded Presence in Telecom Means for Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold USM shares while 51 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 2.54% more from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 25,097 shares. Geode Lc owns 222,503 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 81,299 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 139,639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.12% or 504,217 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Ent Fin Serv accumulated 149 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 8,602 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 6,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Gru holds 0% or 227 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Lp reported 28,280 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Moreover, Advisory Service Net Llc has 0% invested in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 166 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 186,468 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 5 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 38,683 shares to 426,974 shares, valued at $66.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 33,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,540 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 221,298 shares. 5,026 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Pnc Financial Ser Gru Inc holds 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 868 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 316,056 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 156,165 shares. 5,185 are owned by Los Angeles Cap And Equity. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Principal Fincl Gp has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 292,408 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 7,109 shares. Moreover, Ranger Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 69,860 are owned by Franklin Resource Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 24,707 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,482 shares to 639,062 shares, valued at $121.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).