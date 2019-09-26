Nuveen Asset Management Raised Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Position by $90.02 Million; Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Upped Tesla (TSLA) Holding

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 21659.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 873,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 877,987 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.02 million, up from 4,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 17,664 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 31,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 445,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.65 million, up from 414,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $231.05. About 326,461 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – Tesla will begin taking orders for a dual motor, all-wheel drive model and a performance version of the Model 3 at the end of next week; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk’s $2.6 bln compensation plan; 04/05/2018 – Tesla Is Becoming a Punchline on Other Companies’ Earnings Calls; 15/05/2018 – Proxy adviser Glass Lewis opposes Tesla board renominations; 11/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS HUANG WAS NOT PAYING ATTENTION TO ROAD; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Investors Are Growing Worried About Tesla: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – Is Tesla Running on Empty? (Video); 15/05/2018 – Tesla is reportedly losing two energy leaders amid Musk’s reorganization; 20/04/2018 – FAW Group to invest in Chinese-funded EV startup Byton – Byton CEO; 12/03/2018 – Tesla paused Model 3 production for planned upgrade in February

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Iâ€™m Bullish on Nio Stock Bounce After This Sharp Correction – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla Earnings: TSLA Stock Gains Despite Wide Q1 Loss, Sales Miss – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla talks insurance – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) board of directors must stand trial to defend CEO Elon Muskâ€™s multibillion dollar pay package – Live Trading News” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Isn’t Planning to Refresh Its Model S and X – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cidel Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 59 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Castleark Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 13,004 shares stake. Moreover, Crestwood Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Baillie Gifford & has 3.18% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cap Invsts invested in 0.51% or 9.79 million shares. Nomura Inc has invested 0.1% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 62 shares. 300,359 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Cetera Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 4,665 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated reported 736,791 shares stake. Covington Cap Mgmt has 1,011 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited reported 9,700 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,565 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $121.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,936 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Cincinnati Financial – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 76,078 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,812 were accumulated by Franklin Res Inc. Curbstone Financial Corporation accumulated 6,490 shares. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 36,962 shares. Leavell Investment Management has invested 0.14% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Harvey Invest Limited Liability Com invested in 0.24% or 13,735 shares. Prudential Finance invested in 140,607 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As owns 16,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 61,758 shares. 101,400 were reported by Prospector Partners Llc. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,269 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.47% or 737,368 shares. Clark Capital Gp has 0.47% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Fiera Capital Corp has 2,606 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 69,824 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $46.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 50,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).