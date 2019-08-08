Nuveen Asset Management Raised Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Held by Rench Wealth Management Inc

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 3.56M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) by 66.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 51,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 128,017 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, up from 76,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.33. About 4,286 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has risen 2.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: April Domestic Passenger Traffic Up 16%, Int’l Passenger Traffic Up 2.3%; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFIC GAPB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245 PESOS FROM 242 PESOS; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 16.8% for the Month of March; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Total Terminal Passengers Up 9.7% in April; 26/04/2018 – Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. on April 25, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Feb Load Factor 79.6; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Passenger Traffic Increased 16.8% in March; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – IN APRIL 2018, GAP REGISTERED A 10.4% INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SEATS AVAILABLE COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 673,568 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $39.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 23,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,879 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co stated it has 9,739 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Elm Advsrs Ltd holds 4,330 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Capital Counsel Ltd New York stated it has 2,551 shares. Huber Cap Management Lc reported 244,090 shares. Hendley Incorporated has invested 3.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salzhauer Michael has 6.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sol Mgmt holds 0.66% or 23,551 shares. Gladius Capital Management Lp reported 0% stake. C M Bidwell Assocs, Hawaii-based fund reported 35 shares. Brinker Cap reported 95,095 shares stake. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paragon Associate And Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture owns 20,000 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Ltd Company has 12,881 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.