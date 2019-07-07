Nuveen Asset Management Position In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Has Increased; Adams Express Company Has Cut Its Csg Systems International (CSGS) Position by $340,200

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 37,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 434,510 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69M, up from 397,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc. (CSGS) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Csg Systems International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 134,461 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 02/04/2018 – CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 15/05/2018 – CSG Survey Reveals Consumer Priorities for the IoT; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 13/03/2018 – CSG Systems Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate For 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 32,400 shares to 315,800 shares, valued at $26.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.59M for 18.10 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 229,353 shares. 7,100 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 5,511 shares. Prudential Fin owns 54,596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd holds 11,225 shares. Blackrock reported 5.26M shares stake. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 29,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa reported 153,500 shares stake. Secor Limited Partnership has 23,506 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,853 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,986 are held by Menta Capital Ltd Liability. Dean Assocs Lc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 12,908 shares. 304,732 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Leuthold Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Corporation holds 57,900 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt invested in 6,625 shares. Mathes Communication Incorporated stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.95% or 31,749 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Karpas Strategies Ltd has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 59,296 were accumulated by Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Co. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,089 shares. Cape Ann National Bank holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,811 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability invested in 0.34% or 137,070 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 32.38 million shares. Moreover, Rdl Finance has 2.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 52,695 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.77% or 1.94 million shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birinyi Associates stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 135,886 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $25.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 457,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,294 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).