Nuveen Asset Management Position in Open Text (OTEX) Upped by $400,330; Gabalex Capital Management Holding in Home Depot (HD) Trimmed by $1.91 Million as Share Price Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $230.42. About 1.38M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 10,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 369,223 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 358,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 252,575 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 7.2% Return On Equity, Is Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 241,082 shares to 11,254 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 332,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,539 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp reported 74,900 shares. M&R Mgmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,244 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 1.18 million shares. Aldebaran Inc stated it has 5,771 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,614 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.53% or 234,416 shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.26% or 66,631 shares. Moreover, Coldstream has 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Regions Financial reported 0.97% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Welch And Forbes Ltd owns 442,338 shares. Diversified Trust has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). King Luther Management Corp stated it has 1.28M shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. 15,555 were accumulated by Cwh Capital Management Inc. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).