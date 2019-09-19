Nuveen Asset Management Maintains Stake in Waters (WAT); As Caredx (CDNA) Shares Rose, Gagnon Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57M, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 8,728 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 446.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 185,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 227,575 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.98 million, up from 41,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $228.55. About 7,329 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 429,166 shares to 824,152 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 212,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.