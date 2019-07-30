Nuveen Asset Management Lowered Intuit (INTU) Position; CITIZEN WATCH CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CHCLF) Shorts Decreased By 2.78%

CITIZEN WATCH CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHCLF) had a decrease of 2.78% in short interest. CHCLF’s SI was 1.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.78% from 1.35 million shares previously. It closed at $5.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 51.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 104,046 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 98,749 shares with $25.81 million value, down from 202,795 last quarter. Intuit now has $72.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $280.04. About 469,307 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Another recent and important CITIZEN WATCH CO LTD (OTCMKTS:CHCLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Citizen Watch Company: An Overlooked Japanese Manufacturer – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $28000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus.