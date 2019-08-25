Nuveen Asset Management Lowered Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position; Fj Capital Management Trimmed By $361,125 Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 37.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 487,895 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 813,492 shares with $82.57 million value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 340,713 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 15.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 8,025 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 44,975 shares with $2.04M value, down from 53,000 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.09M shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 29.90% above currents $40.03 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23. Bank of America maintained Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Capital Limited Liability reported 203,924 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 48,703 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cibc World Corp stated it has 26,285 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 46,688 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 4,462 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.15% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tru Department Mb Finance State Bank N A invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Lord Abbett & Com Limited Com owns 447,544 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 292,865 shares. James Invest Rech has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Eaton Vance Management invested in 116,751 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) stake by 517,454 shares to 909,454 valued at $46.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Old Point Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OPOF) stake by 19,066 shares and now owns 343,066 shares. Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) was raised too.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 763,803 shares to 1.36M valued at $34.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 28,008 shares and now owns 667,213 shares. Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holding holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Asset Mngmt One has 272,985 shares. 32,524 are owned by Westpac. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Fifth Third State Bank has 8,786 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 115,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp invested in 91,218 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 4,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bailard reported 2,100 shares. Cornerstone has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 218 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.02% or 12,147 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 29,956 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 219,342 shares.

