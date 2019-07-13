Nuveen Asset Management Lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position by $1.84 Million as Share Price Rose; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Rose, Buckingham Asset Management Boosted by $409,773 Its Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 22,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 80,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.66 million shares traded or 347.91% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,490 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 36,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 14.42M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 37,327 shares to 308,771 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Mngmt Com Ca has invested 0.21% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Td Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0% or 3,277 shares. Cook And Bynum Capital Management Lc stated it has 38.33% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fiera Cap invested in 10,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 28 shares. Barclays Plc owns 96,757 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 25,530 shares. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 14,142 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks invested in 0.14% or 90,421 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beddow Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 2,778 are held by Assetmark Inc. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 146,417 shares in its portfolio. 2,380 are held by Chevy Chase Trust.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12,588 shares to 9,517 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 113,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,891 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21 million on Tuesday, February 5.