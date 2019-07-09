Nuveen Asset Management Lifted Its Position in Ball (BLL) as Stock Rose; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stock Value Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $2.81 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 395.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 56,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,411 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 14,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 989,301 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Lonzo Ball is set to crush all that hype next season; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT MOUNT MILLIGAN; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates lntensifying Construction Projects Drives the Marketl Technavio; 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ball Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLL); 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Rumor: Anime’s TV Comeback Might Take a While; 20/03/2018 – APG Cash Drawer Names POS Industry Veteran Nigel Ball as Vice President of Sales; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 323,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 375,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 1.94M shares traded or 87.74% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 11.24 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider MORRISON SCOTT C sold $725,018. Fisher Daniel William sold $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, February 6.

