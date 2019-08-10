Nuveen Asset Management Increases Holding in Essex Ppty Tr (ESS); Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Micron Tech (MU) Stake by $2.05 Million as Stock Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 20,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 291,094 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.20 million, up from 270,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $307.52. About 233,425 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Micron Tech (MU) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Micron Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 25.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 8,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Fght Li (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 53,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 186,555 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 537,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,331 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

