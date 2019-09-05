Nuveen Asset Management Increased Its Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stake by $21.42 Million; As Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Market Valuation Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 66,160 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 586.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 420,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 491,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.29M, up from 71,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 1.44M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 02/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 25/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Majority of Global Online Travel Buyers Visit TripAdvisor before Booking a Hotel or Flight, According to New Study

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 65,410 shares to 161,331 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH) by 384,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,076 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Kld 400 Social Indexfund (DSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust owns 4,597 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 3,225 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.19% or 38,400 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Delaware has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 586 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 275,355 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 6,246 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 54 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 12,975 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 9,500 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 31,162 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 21,393 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% or 158,508 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Purchase of Stake in Rivers Casino Des Plaines in Illinois – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Strategic Update Regarding Arlington International Racecourse – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “An African American mother and daughter journey to their family’s past in Ghana – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. safety agency cites Tesla Autopilot design as factor in 2018 California crash – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Elevator worker killed at TripAdvisorâ€™s Needham office – Boston Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About TripAdvisor, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRIP) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 175,146 are owned by Principal Group Inc Inc. Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 181,826 were accumulated by Allen New York. 7.56M are owned by Blackrock. Comm Of Vermont reported 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 246,113 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 39,451 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 56,199 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Quantres Asset Mgmt invested in 23,100 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 411,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.02% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 192,277 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Company accumulated 232,514 shares. Parkside Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 84 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 506,346 shares to 99,038 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 480,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,331 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).