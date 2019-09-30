Nuveen Asset Management Increased Its Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $216.40 Million; Share Value Declined; Community Bank Of Raymore Position in General Electric Co (GE) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5895.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221.88 million, up from 40,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.36 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 853,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96M, down from 884,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 30.52 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM, sources say [23:16 BST16 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Bank Of Raymore invested 3.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Provise Mgmt Grp Limited invested in 0.03% or 18,281 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 0.15% stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0.05% or 11.15 million shares. California-based Wespac Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Chevy Chase Inc reported 7.48M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.17% or 71,321 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd holds 46,407 shares. Parthenon Lc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 339,741 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt owns 20,340 shares. Interocean Cap Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 181,700 shares. Grand Jean Cap Incorporated accumulated 18,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Company owns 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4.72 million shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Company holds 0.45% or 476,048 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 195,000 shares to 608,500 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 55,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,289 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 294,421 shares. Fiduciary owns 3,284 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Captrust Finance Advsr reported 3,796 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Company holds 268,727 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Private Communication Na reported 2,891 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd holds 2.08% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 4.11M shares. Ejf Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 6,549 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 57,339 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management holds 0.26% or 10,218 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hbk Invs Lp invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Sky Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Epoch Inv Partners stated it has 1.35 million shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 2,270 shares or 0.02% of the stock.