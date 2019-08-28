Nuveen Asset Management Increased Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $25.43 Million; As Healthstream (HSTM) Valuation Rose, Algert Global Trimmed by $1.29 Million Its Holding

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 138.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 446,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 767,923 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.80 million, up from 321,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.97. About 5.64 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom says it won’t sell Qualcomm’s national security assets; 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 70.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 46,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 19,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 65,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 82,132 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 40,159 are owned by Cornerstone Partners Ltd Liability. Huntington Bank invested in 96,062 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mirador Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). J Goldman & Limited Partnership reported 145,000 shares. Vision Mngmt reported 12,054 shares stake. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 0% or 28,037 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 33,179 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 6,694 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc reported 19,127 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 282,249 shares. Valley Advisers Inc owns 6,183 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc reported 98,437 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 209,966 shares to 94,541 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 28,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,127 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27M for 94.32 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $531,407 activity. REBROVICK LINDA had sold 15,000 shares worth $388,500.