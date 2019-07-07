Nuveen Asset Management Holds Stake in Crane Co (CR); Timessquare Capital Management Increased Position in Addus Home Care (ADUS) by $8.08 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 7,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,973 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 39,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 174,551 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Addus Home Care Corp (ADUS) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 128,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 882,730 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.13 million, up from 754,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Home Care Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 67,885 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $179,717 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L had bought 2,000 shares worth $154,767.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 312,580 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 90,713 shares stake. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 75,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Fmr Ltd owns 175,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.01% or 271,421 shares. Jensen Inv Management invested in 0.01% or 8,060 shares. Dupont Corporation stated it has 500 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,090 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Montag A And Associate accumulated 6,975 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability owns 36,923 shares. Motco has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 506 shares. Lpl Fin Lc owns 3,845 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 158,184 shares to 945,243 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 57,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,589 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $32.71 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. sold $32.60 million. BICKHAM W BRADLEY also sold $45,212 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Thursday, January 17.

