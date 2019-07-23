Nuveen Asset Management Holds Position in Bank Amer (BAC); Srs Investment Management Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Upped by $40.32 Million as Share Value Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 584,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.63M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 57.65M shares traded or 23.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B; 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 13/04/2018 – Investors brush aside Russia concerns to pile into risk assets – BAML; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 237,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 851,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $157.64. About 878,510 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Mgmt holds 0.16% or 2,468 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.15% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 11,633 shares. 10,219 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 2,932 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Communications. Arrowstreet Capital LP stated it has 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Andra Ap owns 43,900 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 2,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma owns 1,222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 317,671 were accumulated by Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 4 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1.13M shares. Hsbc Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 77,663 shares. Franklin Resource holds 511,604 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 14,848 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 66,000 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 186,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey accumulated 751,965 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Peoples holds 10,725 shares. Rockshelter Management Ltd reported 2.16% stake. The New York-based Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jbf Cap accumulated 300,000 shares. Ancora Advisors holds 0.61% or 532,947 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc invested in 20,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp holds 7.52M shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 67,207 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech invested in 0.59% or 66,000 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Franklin Res invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

