Nuveen Asset Management Holding in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose; Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Sp Plus (SP) by $9.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 305,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 28,699 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, down from 334,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 124,378 shares traded or 37.53% up from the average. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 20,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 716,801 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30M, down from 736,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 253,107 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $225.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold SP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.05 million shares or 1.48% less from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 156,603 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communication. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 13,486 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 37,703 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 8,588 shares. P2 Prtn Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Northern Corporation has 334,024 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,481 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.28% stake. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 65,975 shares. Alphaone Inv Lc holds 0.47% or 19,081 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 1,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 24,800 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. D E Shaw Com Inc has invested 0.01% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP).

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SP’s profit will be $15.38M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: ULTA, CPB – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: KEYS, NWS – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mutual Funds, Funds & ETFs Market Activity Data & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Surging chip stocks propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records – Reuters” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Dow, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Set New Highs Early Last Week Then Faded – Forbes” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 539,021 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $46.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TowerJazz and Ranix announce a partnership to develop RF transceivers to be used in V2X and ETCS Systems for the Automotive Market – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tower Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 45.95% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.37 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.93M for 24.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.