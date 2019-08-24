Nuveen Asset Management Holding in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Has Trimmed by $1.25 Million as Share Price Rose; Grisanti Capital Management Boosted Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $3.26 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 19,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 37,179 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 17,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 22/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Net $598.8M; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 69,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 2.10 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,930 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,676 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CME Group Inc (CME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess Up More Than 100% in a Year: Is Upside Left? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.56% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 4,925 shares. Pitcairn reported 2,188 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sns Finance Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 24,387 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.48% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 71,252 shares. The Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.43% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Windward Ca stated it has 101,981 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Finance Counselors holds 6,296 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt has 1.33% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 34,376 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 62,013 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 16,422 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Management Limited has 2.96% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Strategy Asset Managers Llc reported 13,462 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 11,454 shares.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) CEO Edward K. Aldag Jr. on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 High-Yielding REITs to Buy After the Fed Rate Cut – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties gains a bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.