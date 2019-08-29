Nuveen Asset Management Has Upped Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Position; As News New (NWS) Valuation Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Stake by $18.42 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 124,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.03M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $123.6. About 641,742 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 5.49M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58 million, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 205,619 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.02M shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 7,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,016 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 1.37% or 337,496 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Rampart reported 9,323 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 30,444 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 900 shares. Holderness Invests has 0.16% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,775 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 359,672 shares stake. Barclays Pcl holds 689,337 shares. Dean Assoc Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 4,600 are held by Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan). 731,678 are held by Swiss Fincl Bank. Credit Agricole S A holds 8,483 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.08% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 7,676 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 583 shares stake.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: NKTR, NWSA – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Realtor® Good Neighbor Award Finalists Honored for Impactful Volunteer Work – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Meredith Corporation (MDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Selling marketing operation would be positive for News Corp. – JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.