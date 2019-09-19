Nuveen Asset Management Has Upped Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holding By $63.07 Million; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Trimmed By $1.11 Million Its New York Times Co (NYT) Holding

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) stake by 390.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 130,573 shares as Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC)’s stock declined 3.40%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 163,973 shares with $79.34M value, up from 33,400 last quarter. Credit Accep Corp Mich now has $9.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $494.29. About 20,373 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp analyzed 34,784 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)'s stock rose 7.34%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 884,380 shares with $28.85M value, down from 919,164 last quarter. New York Times Co now has $4.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 516,138 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year's $0.15 per share.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 65.55 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 418,486 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 276,500 shares. 527,911 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability. Millennium Lc invested in 20,950 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 2,426 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Aqr Capital Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Metropolitan Life holds 0.05% or 77,779 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 37,738 shares. Voloridge Management Limited stated it has 0.1% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 22,202 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% or 65 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated reported 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Hawaii accumulated 810 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd accumulated 1,187 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 936 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 12 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs stated it has 200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Lp accumulated 1,188 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 1,283 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 2,349 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Midas Mngmt Corporation owns 11,500 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 32,789 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 192,492 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,055 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

Among 2 analysts covering Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Credit Acceptance has $49500 highest and $440 lowest target. $467.50’s average target is -5.42% below currents $494.29 stock price. Credit Acceptance had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, April 30.