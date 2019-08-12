Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Principal Finl Group (PFG) Position by $4.75 Million; As American International Group (AIG) Share Value Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Upped Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 101,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 836,760 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 271,480 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, up from 264,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.99 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.68M for 9.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 31,560 shares to 53,377 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 649,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 4,002 shares to 43,022 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,198 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.