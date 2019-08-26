Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Navient (NAVI) Holding by $717,937; Share Price Rose; As Antero Res (AR) Market Value Declined, Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Lifted Its Holding by $35.58 Million

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $970.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 4.45M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 65,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 609,180 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q EPS 47c; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Navient reelects board at annual shareholder meeting; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A 7.8 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Become Primary Provider of Technology Solutions for Navient’s Federal and Private Education Loans; 29/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports YMCA of Delaware’s Black Achievers Program annual college tour; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Navient’s Ba3 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Navient Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT TO ENGAGE W/ CANYON TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL BOARD NOMINEES

Analysts await Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. NAVI’s profit will be $131.33M for 5.58 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Navient Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.97% negative EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 166,961 shares to 182,318 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 19,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Company has 0.04% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.05% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) or 25,000 shares. Da Davidson Com invested in 30,454 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Heritage Management holds 94,733 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 491 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc owns 115,720 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, James Invest has 0.04% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Federated Investors Pa reported 829,915 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 77,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested in 1.98M shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 26,823 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 236,712 shares. Thornburg Mngmt Inc owns 1.76 million shares.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.