Nuveen Asset Management Has Raised Position in Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) as Share Value Declined; As Penney J C (JCP) Stock Price Declined, Tyvor Capital Has Raised Stake by $3.71 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 265,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 746,489 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.34 million, up from 481,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 603,180 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 742.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 3.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.53M market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5856. About 9.01 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of WFCM 2010-C1; 19/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive – See inside the massive J.C. Penney Wauwatosa building that just sold: Slideshow; 21/05/2018 – JCP Investment Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Wheeler REIT; 08/05/2018 – Fitness- and health-focused businesses are filling the void as retailers like Sears, J.C. Penney, Toys R Us and Subway shutter locations; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Sees Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 22/05/2018 – 5 Steps to Fix JC Penney — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – J.C. PENNEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Esg Us Aggregate Bond Etf by 297,700 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $17.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 433,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,208 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 233,817 shares to 266,183 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JCP shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 772,746 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 539,300 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 42.53 million shares. Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 127 shares. Everence Cap Management invested in 113,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has invested 0.01% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Us Bancorporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 935,127 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 67 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 10.75 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 82,173 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 35,334 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Svcs Automobile Association reported 46,584 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 724,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.