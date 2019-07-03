Nuveen Asset Management Has Lowered Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake; Maple Capital Management Has Decreased By $708,102 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 55.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 5,022 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 3,990 shares with $563,000 value, down from 9,012 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $125.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) stake by 83.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 506,346 shares as Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 0.93%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 99,038 shares with $5.08 million value, down from 605,384 last quarter. Kar Auction Svcs Inc now has $3.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.62M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Davis R M owns 10,248 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fcg Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.12% stake. Telos Capital owns 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,243 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 93,815 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.42% stake. Diversified Tru Company accumulated 3,531 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,023 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 23,458 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Cap Limited has invested 1.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,327 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 136,480 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.72 billion for 11.56 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17.

Among 3 analysts covering Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kar Auction Services Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 80,230 shares to 89,906 valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Milacron Hldgs Corp stake by 245,784 shares and now owns 2.98 million shares. Hp Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.49% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 413,443 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 120,425 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww has 36,813 shares. Sirios Capital Management LP has 0.91% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Etrade Ltd has 0.05% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Quantum Capital Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 5,222 shares stake. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 6,599 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 448,050 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 365,380 shares. Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 1.08% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 175 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 13,048 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pitcairn reported 4,480 shares.