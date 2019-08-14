Nuveen Asset Management Has Lifted Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake; Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Had 8 Bulls

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) stake by 43.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 161,823 shares as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)’s stock declined 23.61%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 537,219 shares with $28.47M value, up from 375,396 last quarter. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd now has $5.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 670,728 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.11; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. on Tuesday, March 5 with "Hold". Oppenheimer maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Monday, March 4. Oppenheimer has "Buy" rating and $42 target. The stock has "Buy" rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 5. UBS maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, June 25. UBS has "Hold" rating and $41 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned "Buy" rating by CLSA on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has "Neutral" rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock has "Buy" rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $17.90 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 45.6 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 457,973 shares to 816,294 valued at $34.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 5,384 shares and now owns 205,695 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Captrust Fincl accumulated 0% or 840 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 662,633 shares in its portfolio. 2.99M were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 75,996 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Llc reported 0.05% stake. Caxton LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,459 shares. 89,576 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Smart Portfolios Limited Com holds 0.01% or 129 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. 36,050 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd. Highstreet Asset Management holds 54 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 45,300 shares.

