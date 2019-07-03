Nuveen Asset Management Has Lifted Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake; Maple Capital Management Increased By $658,600 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) stake by 975.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 200,621 shares as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s stock rose 20.70%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 221,196 shares with $5.65M value, up from 20,575 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices Inc now has $33.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 23.12M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 6.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 370 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 5,847 shares with $10.41M value, up from 5,477 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $960.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video)

Among 7 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rating on Monday, April 8. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $35 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 218,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 3,787 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 19,900 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 18,095 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Limited Liability. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Cambridge Tru owns 0.13% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 82,870 shares. Aviance Management Limited Liability Corp holds 8,218 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 8,142 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moody National Bank Division has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Cibc Mkts Corp accumulated 0.04% or 213,552 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Amp Cap Invsts invested 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 859 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $822.58 million activity. KUMAR DEVINDER sold 130,000 shares worth $2.58 million. Su Lisa T had sold 50,000 shares worth $1.14 million. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC had sold 34.91M shares worth $817.85 million. 50,000 shares were sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene, worth $1.01 million on Monday, January 28.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 6,995 shares to 266,480 valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Easterly Govt Pptys Inc stake by 224,623 shares and now owns 1.79M shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, February 1. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Wednesday, January 23 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects holds 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 101 shares. 757 are held by First City Cap Mgmt Inc. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested in 1,631 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Llc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone Advsrs Inc has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,371 shares. Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviva Pcl holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 199,915 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 1,820 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Com Ltd reported 1,749 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. House Limited Liability Company invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Logan holds 3.72% or 33,983 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Com holds 755 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp holds 7,097 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).