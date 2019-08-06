Nuveen Asset Management Has Increased Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $9.12 Million as Valuation Declined; Crosslink Capital Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Has Trimmed by $11.15 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 101.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 22,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 44,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 21,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $300.26. About 1.08M shares traded or 25.89% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – EYLEA® GAINS APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR TREATMENT OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT DUE TO NEOVASCULAR (WET) AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 70,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 56,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, down from 126,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $142.77. About 5.98 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 310,128 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $65.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Term Reit Etf by 111,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $72.56 million for 396.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $7.54 million activity. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.58 million on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $17,779 was sold by Roos John Victor. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig.

