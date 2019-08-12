Nuveen Asset Management Has Increased Its Banner (BANR) Holding; Greystone Managed Investments Has Lifted Its Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $5.02 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 81,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 855,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.36 million, up from 774,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 34,598 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 116,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 582,401 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, up from 465,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 592,637 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 216,865 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $44.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 60,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (NYSE:AEM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Risky Is Kirkland Lake Gold’s Stock? – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ShotSpotter Appoints Merline Saintil to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Banner (BANR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 9% to $0.38 Per Share, Schedules 3Q18 Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Banner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BANR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,384 shares to 205,695 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 194,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,788 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 7,589 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 271 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 28,953 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 171,771 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 497,019 shares. Elizabeth Park Limited owns 164,083 shares. Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 9,064 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 11,700 shares. 42,304 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Boston Partners holds 0.01% or 99,258 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 101,081 shares. 4,518 are held by Meeder Asset Management. 61,528 are held by Morgan Stanley.